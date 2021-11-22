10 pictures from the Christmas lights switch-on in Worksop

Hundreds of people visited the town centre on Saturday to watch the turning on of the Christmas lights.
Throughout the afternoon there was a host of attractions for people to enjoy including festive market stalls, food and drink stalls fairground rides, a giant snow globe and bauble decorating.
The finalists of this year’s Worksop Got Talent entertained people from the main stage at the top of Bridge Street, alongside live performances from local schools, dance groups and choirs.
Here is a selection of pictures from the event.
