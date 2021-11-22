10 pictures from the Christmas lights switch-on in Worksop

Hundreds of people visited the town centre on Saturday to watch the turning on of the Christmas lights.

Throughout the afternoon there was a host of attractions for people to enjoy including festive market stalls, food and drink stalls fairground rides, a giant snow globe and bauble decorating.

The finalists of this year’s Worksop Got Talent entertained people from the main stage at the top of Bridge Street, alongside live performances from local schools, dance groups and choirs.

Here is a selection of pictures from the event.

1. Christmas lights switch-on in Worksop The town centre was packed full of visitors wanting to see the lights switched on. Photo: submitted Photo Sales

2. Christmas lights switch-on in Worksop The Christmas market stalls were busy all afternoon. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

3. Christmas lights switch-on in Worksop Father Christmas and his helper Alfie Clarke. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

4. Christmas lights switch-on in Worksop Snow balling in the giant snow globe looked like so much fun. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales