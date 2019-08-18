Man appears in court after Harworth burglary

A man has appeared in court charged with three offences in connection with a burglary in Harworth.

Darren Lyons, 41, of South Parade, Bawtry, is charged with burglary, possession of a bladed article and intimidation of a witness.

The man is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court in September.

MORE: Notts at top of UK vehicle vandalism league

All charges are in relation to a burglary of a commercial property in Plumtree Industrial Estate on August 7.

Lyons appeared at Mansfield magistrates' court on Friday and has been remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on September 13.

MORE: Revealed: how many learners pass their driving test first time at Worksop test centre