Revealed: how many learners pass their driving test first time at Worksop test centre

More than 50 per cent of learners passed their driving test first time last year at Worksop test centre, according to the latest figures.

Data from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency shows 56 per cent of would-be motorists passed their practical test on the first attempt there in 2018-19.

This was much higher than the average first-time pass rate for centres across Great Britain, which was 47 per cent.

Learners taking the test can pass with up to 15 minor faults, such as not checking their mirrors at the right time.

Of the 1,199 people successful on the first try in Worksop test centre, 50 star pupils aced it with zero faults.

Overall, the centre conducted 4,040 tests between April 2018 and March this year, with 2,237 (55 per cent) people passing.

READ THIS: Green campaigners want sales of petrol and diesel cars banned by 2030.

Under government plans, new drivers could be banned from travelling at night as part of proposals to improve road safety.

The rules, announced by the Department for Transport, restrict what motorists can do on the roads months after passing their test.

It is unclear for how long the measures would be in place after someone passes their test.

The move follows statistics showing one in five new drivers are involved in crashes within their first year behind the wheel.

Joshua Harris, director of road safety charity Brake, said these 'graduated licences' would help protect younger drivers.

He said: "Young drivers are involved in nearly a fifth of all fatal crashes on our roads, a deeply troubling figure hugely disproportionate to the number of young licence holders.

"More robust licensing would give them the necessary tools and knowledge to drive safely."

Speaking earlier this year, former road safety minister Michael Ellis MP, said: "We have some of the safest roads in the world but we are always looking at ways to make them safer.

"Getting a driving licence is exciting for young people, but it can also be daunting as you're allowed to drive on your own for the first time.

"We want to explore in greater detail how graduated driver licensing, or aspects of it, can help new drivers to stay safe and reduce the number of people killed or injured on our roads."