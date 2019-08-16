Notts at top of UK vehicle vandalism league

Vehicle vandalism in north Nottinghamshire is higher than the national average, a new report has revealed.

But it’s the south of the county which tops the UK league with nearly 12 cases of damage for every 1,000 people. Owners are three times more likely to have their vehicles damaged in south Nottinghamshire than elsewhere in the nation.

The figures for Ashfield show that there were 669 offences of vehicle vandalism between April 2017 and March 2018, which represent 5.30 cases for every 1,000 people.

Findings for Mansfield showed there were 556 offences, a crime rate of 5.12.

Bassetlaw recorded 438 offences over that time, representing 3.77 cases per 1,000 population. Newark and Sherwood racked up 448 crimes, a rating of 3.70.

Vehicle vandalism across the UK affected around one in four people during that period.

These figures were based on research carried out by MoneySuperMarket which looked at more than 232,000 offences which had been reported to major insurance providers and more than 300 police force areas.

The figures suggest that over a quarter (26%) chose not to report the vandalism to their insurers.

Rachel Wait, consumer affairs spokeswoman at MoneySuperMarket, said: “Only one in four victims of vandalism decide to report the incident to their insurance company, possibly due to concerns about losing their no-claims discount. However, some insurance providers protect a driver’s no-claims bonus for cases of vandalism, so it’s worth double checking your policy as you may be protected without realising.”

For more results from the research, go to https://www.moneysupermarket.com/car-insurance/vandalism-hotspots/