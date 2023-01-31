Lawrence Bierton, of Rayton Spur, Kilton, is listed for mention at Nottingham Crown Court on April 5. His case was brought up in court on January 27 following the completion of a serious further offence review.

Bierton murdered his 73-year-old neighbour Pauline Quinn on November 9, 2021, while out on licence after serving part of a life sentence for the murders of two elderly sisters from Rotherham in 1995.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lawrence Bierton, of Rayton Spur, Worksop, pleaded guilty to the murder of Pauline Quinn.

Ms Quinn was found unconscious in the living room of her bungalow by paramedics following concerns that she could not be contacted. The much-loved grandmother had suffered severe head injuries and was sadly pronounced dead shortly after.

He pleaded guilty to the murder of Ms Quinn and the theft of her car keys in April last year. Judge Gregory Dickinson QC at the time said it was likely that Bierton would serve the rest of his life in prison.