Lawrence Bierton, aged 61, of Rayton Spur, Kilton, appeared via video link at Nottingham Crown Court this afternoon and admitted to killing Pauline Quinn on November 9, last year.

He also pleaded guilty to stealing her car keys.

The court heard that Bierton had previously been jailed for life in 1996 for the murders of sisters Aileen Dudill, 79 and Elsie Gregory, 72.

Tributes have been paid to Pauline Quinn.

The pair were killed in a burglary gone wrong at their home in Herringthorpe Valley Road, in Rotherham in 1995.

Bierton, and co-defendant Michael Pluck, were odd job men and put the sister’s bodies under a pile of burning furniture in their living room in the hope to burn down the house and cover their tracks.

Nottingham Crown Court heard today that Bierton had been released from prison in 2020.

Judge Gregory Dickinson QC asked a probation officer on the link: "Am I correct to assume he was living at the address either with direction or permission of those responsible for supervising his life licence?"

Police at the scene in Rayton Spur, Worksop,

The probation officer said she understood probation were aware of his address.

The judge told Bierton that it was likely that he will spend the rest of his life in prison.

He said: “Lawrence Bierton you have pleaded guilty to the murder of Pauline Quinn.

"The sentence for murder is imprisonment for life.

"In every case of murder the court is required by an Act of Parliament to decide the minimum time that must be served before an application can be made to the Parole Board for release on licence.

"You have a previous conviction for murder, indeed double murder, so under the same Act the starting point is what is called a whole life order, which means that if that is the sentence imposed then you will remain in prison for the rest of your life.”

Pauline was found by paramedics on the evening of November 9 last year following concerns that she could not be contacted.

Emergency services attended a property in Rayton Spur at 10.35pm on November 9 and sadly Pauline was pronounced dead a short time later.

Officers said they believed that she had been assaulted.

In a statement after her death, Pauline’s family said: "The whole family is totally in shock. Pauline was so full of joy and we just can't believe what has happened."

Bierton will be sentenced on June 10.

He remains in custody.