Lawrence Bierton, of Rayton Spur, Kilton, has been listed for mention at Nottingham Crown Court on January 27 following the completion of a serious further offence review.

Bierton was out on licence after serving part of a life sentence for the murders of two Rotherham pensioners in 1995 when he shockingly killed his 72-year-old neighbour, Pauline Quinn, on November 9, 2021.

He pleaded guilty to the murder of Ms Quinn and the theft of her car keys in court in April 2022, however his sentencing hearing, which was scheduled to take place in June last year, was pushed back.

Lawrence Bierton, of Rayton Spur, Worksop, pleaded guilty to the murder of Pauline Quinn.

Now his case in back in court, and a Probation Service spokesperson has said: “A serious further offence review has now been completed and it would be inappropriate to comment further until the victims have had the chance to hear the review’s findings after sentencing.

“This was an appalling crime and our thoughts are with Pauline Quinn’s family.”

Bierton was previously jailed in 1996 after the brutal murders of two sisters, 27-year-old Aileen Dudhill, and Elsie Gregory, 72, in Herringthorpe Valley Road, Rotherham, in 1995.

Pauline Quinn was tragically killed in her home in November 2021.

He was released 24-years later on licence on May 11, 2020, when less than two years later, his neighbour, Ms Quinn, was found unconscious in the living room of her bungalow in Rayton Spur by emergency services, and sadly died a short time later after suffering severe head injuries.

Bierton was arrested the following morning 30 miles away in the Barnsley area, South Yorkshire. It was heard in court that he had been driving Ms Quinn’s car.

In a statement after her death, Ms Quinn’s family said: "The whole family is totally in shock. Pauline was so full of joy and we just can't believe what has happened."

Last year Brendan Clarke-Smith, MP for Bassetlaw, called for an independent inquiry into why a man, described by detectives as ‘an extremely violent and dangerous individual’, was placed into a housing complex surrounded by vulnerable and elderly people.