Pauline’s tragic death and the history of Bierton’s previous double-murder conviction in 1995 shocked and outraged the community.

Worksop residents have been quick to share their heartache at the failure of multiple services that allowed a further life to be taken at the hands of a man described by detectives as an ‘extremely violent and dangerous individual’.

Flowers left at the scene of the murder on Rayton Spur, Kilton, in November last year.

One resident of Rayton Spur, who would prefer to remain anonymous, said: “It’s about time the council got their heads together, putting a person like that among vulnerable people.

“You just don't expect it, and it was such a shock to happen to a nice lady like her.

Another neighbour who used to wave to Pauline through the window, said: “It’s not the same. You go out there and look up for her and she’s not there.

“Why would you put a murderer of old people in a bungalow next to old people?”

Steve Williams, Oasis centre manager and church pastor, said they were urged to support Bierton on his release from prison by the council at his home in Rayton Spur - but were not given any information of his previous conviction.

Steve said: “We, like everyone else, just assumed he was an elderly man that was no danger to the community and was subsequently released - we weren't given any information.

“Why was someone known to be a murderer allowed to be placed in such an area with vulnerable people?

It’s too late to change anything, but lessons have to be learned from these situations, and that's what we would say as a community - that this should never be allowed to happen again.

“I feel the pain and the heartache of the community who knew Pauline and our hearts go out to Pauline’s family from the Oasis Community Centre.

“We're still here to give support to anyone who needs ongoing help.”