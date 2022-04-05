Brendan Clarke-Smith, MP for Bassetlaw, has welcomed a £2,006,224 funding boost for Nottinghamshire Violence Reduction Unit as part of the Government’s £130mil investment to fight against the most devastating types of crime – including knife and gun crimes, and homicide.

Government also revealed that Violence Reduction Units and ‘hotspot policing’ initiatives prevented 49,000 violent offences across England and Wales, as it set out a funding programme to build on these efforts to tackle serious violence.

Set up in 2019, Violence Reduction Units are a pioneering initiative established in 18 areas across England and Wales, bringing together local partners in policing, education and health, and local government, to share information in order to identify vulnerable children and adults at risk, helping steer them away from a life of crime and violence.

An evaluation of these Violence Reduction Units’ first 18 months of operation has proved the impact they are having across the county in reducing violent crime.

Areas that have rolled out Violence Reduction Units saw 8,000 fewer incidents of violence leading to injury and 41,000 fewer incidents without injury, compared with areas that did not.

This has resulted in an estimated £385 million avoided in associated costs for victims and society.

Initiatives include ‘Weapons Down Gloves Up’ – engaging young people out of work through boxing, while partnering them with a civil engineering company to help them gain manufacturing qualifications.

Elsewhere, a dedicated team of ‘Navigators’ worked across A&E departments and with Northwest Ambulance Service and local communities, helping young people recover after an experience of violence and prevent it happening again.

Commenting, Brendan Clarke-Smith, MP for Bassetlaw, said: “New figures reveal the success of our Violence Reduction Units – preventing 49,000 violent offences, saving lives and breaking the cycle of crime.

“I am delighted that this Conservative Government will therefore be investing an additional £2,006,224 in Nottinghamshire and the wider community, building on this success and diverting some of the most vulnerable away from a life of criminality – saving lives and preventing the most devastating crimes.