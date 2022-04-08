Lawrence Bierton, 61, of Rayton Spur, pleaded guilty to the murder of Pauline Quinn and one count of theft.

Last week, Lawrence Bierton, aged 61, of Rayton Spur, Kilton, pleaded guilty to killing Pauline Quinn in her home on November 9, last year.

Members of the community described the crime as ‘an incident waiting to happen’ after it was heard in court that Bierton had previously served a life sentence for the murders of sisters Aileen Dudill, 79 and Elsie Gregory, 72 in 1995.

With his accomplice, Michael Pluck, the pair put the sister’s bodies under a pile of burning furniture in their living room in the hope to cover their tracks within the burning house.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, MP for Bassetlaw, is calling for an inquiry to find out why a man, described by detectives as ‘an extremely violent and dangerous individual’, was placed into a housing complex surrounded by vulnerable eldery people.

In a statement, Mr Clarke-Smith said: “Our community was shocked and saddened at the violent and tragic death of Pauline Quinn.

“My thoughts at this time are with her family, friends and neighbours.

“My staff and I have been working with the community since this tragedy and I share their relief that the killer of Ms Quinn pleaded guilty, saving the further upset of a drawn-out trial.

“After the guilty plea, I hope that justice will be delivered, and Lawrence Bierton spends the rest of his life behind bars.

“At the conclusion of this case, I now call for an independent inquiry to find out why such a dangerous offender, with a history of violence towards elderly people, including two murders, was housed in this area.

“What risk assessment took place prior to him being housed in this property? How were any safeguarding concerns raised handled by the probation service? Were complaints to the local Council acted upon?”

The Ministry of Justice was contacted to comment on why Bierton had been homed in an area with vulnerable people living nearby when he was released in 2020.

A Probation Service spokesperson said: “This was an appalling crime and our thoughts are with Pauline Quinn’s family.

"A serious further offence review is underway and we cannot pre-empt its findings.”

It is expected that findings of the review will come to light at Bierton’s sentencing hearing on June 10.

Bassetlaw District Council has been approached for comment.