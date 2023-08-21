CCTV appeal after Worksop thief goes on spending spree with stolen wallet

The wallet and a kit bag containing £200 worth of tools, were taken from an Audi A3 parked in Carlton Road, overnight between July 9 and 10, Nottinghamshire Police have revealed.

Inside the wallet were two bank cards which were used to make eight fraudulent transactions totalling £123.10 at Sainsbury's Local and Martin’s convenience store, in Prospect Precinct, Worksop.

As part of the investigation, police have now released a CCTV image of a man they are keen to speak to, as it is believed he may be able to assist officers with their inquiries.

Police want to speak to this man after a wallet was stolen and bank cards used for fraudulent purchases in Worksop. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

PC Finn Clarke, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “As a force we take all reports of theft extremely seriously as we understand how upsetting these offences can be.

“We believe the man in the image we’re releasing today may have some important information that could assist us with our investigation, so I’d ask anyone who recognises him to call us on 101, quoting crime number 23*434454.

“Information can also be left anonymously by phoning Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

PC Clarke added the case highlighted the importance of vehicle security as the Audi A3 was unlocked at the time of the theft.

He said: “Thieves are opportunists and given the chance they will try and steal your property.

That’s why it is important motorists make it as difficult as possible for criminals to target their vehicles.

“Due to most modern cars having alarms, force is rarely used to enter vehicles and if the car is locked, offenders will just move on to the next one until they find one which is insecure.