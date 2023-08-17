Bassetlaw man with memory problems caught driving two days after second ban

John Marshall was banned for 20 months for drink driving on January 30, and then for a further 12 months for being in charge of a vehicle when drunk on February 14.

Becky Allsop, mitigating, said police received a tip off about a disqualified driver in a Ford transit van two days later and he was stopped on Bath Lane, Mansfield.

She said Marshall, aged 56, confirmed he had been disqualified two days earlier and the offence was aggravated by the breach of two court orders.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Matthew Taylor, mitigating, said Marshall, a service engineer who was driving his works van, is no longer employed.

He said the defendant spent time in a neurological rehabilitation unit following an aneurysm in 2019 and he has ongoing appointments because his memory and risk awareness have been affected.

"He has no intention of getting another vehicle," said Mr Taylor.

Marshall, of Southfield Rise, North Leverton, Retford, admitted driving while disqualified, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on August 1.

Sentencing was adjourned for probation reports until Thursday when he was fined £200.

He was ordered to pay an £80 surcharge and £85 court costs. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.