Pair arrested and drugs seized in Bassetlaw thanks to Operation Reacher team work

Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s dedicated Bassetlaw Operation Reacher team spotted a Ford Fiesta believed to be involved in the supply of illegal drugs between Harworth and Retford.

After stopping the car in Randall Way, Retford, officers detained and searched two occupants and searched the vehicle. Two bags of brown and white rocks were recovered.

A 46-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs following Monday's stop.

Two people were arrested

Inspector Hayley Crawford, District Commander for Bassetlaw, said: “My teams remain as committed as ever to taking illegal drugs off our streets and we will continue to take robust action against individuals suspected to be involved in supply of drugs in our communities.

“As I have repeatedly said, drug-related crime is a blight on our community. This type of criminality will not be tolerated, and we’ll keep acting on information received to bring about positive results and make our communities safer.”

If you have any information about suspected drug crime in your area, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Suspected drugs were seized

Anyone with information can also get in touch through Nottinghamshire Police’s Live Chat feature, which is available 7am to 10pm seven days a week, via the force’s website.

You will be put directly in touch with a qualified, experienced control room operator who will assist you.