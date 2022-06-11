Conservative Caroline Henry was elected as crime commissioner in May 2021 and is responsible for holding Nottinghamshire Police to account and overseeing the force’s spending.

Mrs Henry, aged 51, of Giltbrook, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court last month, where she admitted five speeding offences from March to June 2021.

Sentencing was adjourned to next month, but the case led critics to call for her to resign from the £76,500-a-year job, while some also questioned whether she could be removed from office because she had pleaded guilty to a crime.

Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner, said she was 'ashamed' she had been caught speeding.

The first police and crime panel meeting since her conviction heard 12 complaints about the commissioner were received following her court appearance.

The panel, made up of councillors and independent members, is designed to support and challenge Mrs Henry about the decisions she makes.

A report to the panel said it does not need to record a conduct matter if it ‘has been, or is already being, dealt with by means of criminal proceedings’ – and once court proceedings are concluded, the matter remains ‘outside the scope’ of the panel’s arrangements for dealing with matters of conduct.

Conduct matters and serious complaints are referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, but there is an exclusion if already subject to criminal proceedings.

Ashamed, embarrassed and sorry

Christine Goldstraw, panel chairman, who served as a magistrate for 10 years, said she believed the only way Mrs Henry could leave office is by being voted out, unless she chose to stand down.

Panel members were advised not to challenge Mrs Henry until the court case had concluded, but Mrs Henry said she wanted to address the meeting.

She said: “I think it is only right to publicly acknowledge the court case in which I am involved as a private citizen.

“Given some of the information is already in the public domain, unfortunately because this matter has not been formally concluded at court I cannot discuss it or take questions on the matter.

“I have to avoid any possible interference in the judicial outcome of the case, which will be concluded in about six weeks.

“What I am able to do however is restate the apology.

“I am very ashamed, embarrassed and sorry and remain passionate about fulfilling the responsibility expected of me as police and crime commissioner.”

Coun Michael Edwards asked about her commitment to speeding.

Mrs Henry said: “There is about 100,000 people in Nottinghamshire each year that break the speed limit and out of those 40,000 are entitled to a speeding awareness course.

“As part of the next round of my community grants there will be an opportunity for people to bid in to do community speedwatch. I am absolutely committed to doing this.”

Following the court case there have been public calls for the commissioner to resign.