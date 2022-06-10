Lawrence Bierton, aged 61, of Rayton Spur, Kilton, was due to appear in Nottingham Crown Court today (Friday, June 10) for sentencing after pleading guilty to the murderer of Pauline Quinn in court in April.

The court has confirmed the hearing has been pushed back, stating parties are in communication to set a new date.

Bierton murdered Pauline, a much-loved 72-year-old grandmother, on November 9 last year while out on licence for killing two other elderly women in Rotherham in 1995.

Lawrence Bierton, 61, of Rayton Spur, Worksop, pleaded guilty to the murder of Pauline Quinn.

The judge told Bierton that it was likely that he will spend the rest of his life in prison when he is sentenced.

Pauline was found by paramedics at her home on the evening of November 9 last year following concerns when she could not be contacted.

Emergency services attended the scene and found her unconscious in the living room of her bungalow in Rayton Spur.

The much-loved grandmother had suffered severe head injuries and was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

In a statement after her death, Pauline’s family said: "The whole family is totally in shock. Pauline was so full of joy and we just can't believe what has happened."

Bierton was arrested 30 miles away in the Barnsley area the following morning. It was heard in court that he had been driving Pauline's car.