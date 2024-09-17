Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Covid is on the rise again

XEC is a new Covid variant that has been starting to spread in the UK and Europe.

It was first identified in Germany in June, with cases reportedly detected in the US, the Netherlands, the UK and Denmark.

The NHS offers a free Covid vaccine to anyone who is likely to become seriously ill if they catch Covid.

A new Covid variant which has started to spread in the UK and Europe is “just getting started” according to scientists, who have warned about XEC’s potential to be the new dominant variant this winter.

The summer has already seen the FLiRT variant and KP3 subvariant take off in the UK, with cases rising in July. Concerns are growing about XEC, which is “definitely taking charge”, according to Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in La Jolla.

Speaking in an interview with the LA Times, he explained: “And that's going to take many weeks, a couple months, before it really takes hold and starts to cause a wave.”

Adding: "XEC is definitely taking charge. That does appear to be the next variant. But it's months off from getting into high levels."

The NHS will soon be rolling out their Covid autumn vaccine to anyone who is at risk of becoming seriously ill if they catch Covid. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest Covid variant and who is eligible for a booster jab.

What is the new Covid variant XEC?

XEC is another new subvariant of Covid. First detected in Germany in June, it has reportedly been found in other countries in Europe including the UK, with Covid data analyst Mike Honey revealing in a post on X, that Germany, Denmark, the UK and the Netherlands are the countries with the leading numbers of cases.

The UKHSA have not yet released any data on the new variant so the exact number of cases in the UK is unknown, however, according to their dashboard, Covid cases have risen in the last seven days, (up to and including September 4) by 4.3%.

What are the signs and symptoms of XEC?

The symptoms of XEC remain similar to other variants of Covid, which are also similar to cold and flu symptoms. People can experience a high temperature, or fever, a new continuous cough, loss or change to your sense of smell or taste, sore throat, headache, loss of appetite, runny nose, diarrhoea, feeling sick or being sick and body aches.

How long are you contagious with Covid?

Most people will no longer be contagious with Covid after five days, according to GOV.UK. However, for some it can take up to 10 days, so if you are experiencing symptoms it’s advised that you stay at home, if possible, until you feel better and test negative.

Who is eligible for the Covid vaccine?

The NHS will be offering an autumn Covid vaccine to those who are at risk of becoming seriously ill if they catch Covid. Data from UKHSA revealed that those who received a jab during last year’s booster programme were around 45% less likely to be admitted to hospital from 2 weeks following vaccination, compared to those who were unvaccinated.

Those eligible for the Covid vaccine this autumn include:

adults aged 65 years and over

residents in a care home for older adults

individuals aged six months to 64 years in a clinical risk group (as defined in tables three or four in the COVID-19 chapter of the Green Book)

frontline NHS and social care workers, and those working in care homes for older people

Eligibility for those in the immunosuppression criteria includes:

Organ, bone marrow or stem cell transplant patients

Those being treated with systemic steroids for more than a month

Those living with HIV

Those receiving immunosuppressive or immunomodulating biological therapy, including children who are about to receive therapy

Those undergoing chemotherapy or radiotherapy

Those who require long-term treatment for immunosuppression

Those with a history of haematological malignancy including chronic leukaemia, lymphomas, and leukaemia

Those with genetic disorders affecting the immune system

You can find out more about who is eligible for a Covid vaccine this autumn at NHS.UK.