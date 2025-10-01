Winter vaccinations begin for more eligible people

More eligible people can protect themselves from serious illness by booking their winter vaccinations from today.

Flu and COVID vaccinations will be available to:

People aged over 75

Immunosuppressed people aged 6 months to 74 years

The following people are eligible for the flu vaccination:

People aged 65 – 74: book via the National Booking System

At risk people aged 6 months to 65 years: book via the National Booking System

Pregnant women: via their GP surgery, through their ante-natal appointment at hospital, or at participating pharmacies.

Healthy school age children (reception to year 11): nasal spray administered at school

Children aged 2 or 3 years (on 31 August 2025): nasal spray at GP surgery or community pharmacy

Frontline health and social care workers

Household contacts of immunosuppressed people: book via the National Booking System

Carers (those who are eligible for a carer’s allowance, or those who are the sole or primary carer of an elderly or disabled person whose welfare may be at risk if the carer falls ill): book via the National Booking System

And RSV vaccinations will be available to:

Women who are 28 weeks pregnant or more – this will help protect their baby for the first few months after they're born

People aged 75 to 79

People who turned 80 after 1 September 2024

Bookings are now open on the National Booking System or by phoning 119. You will be able to choose a vaccination location that suits you.

Dr Dave Briggs, Medical Director at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, said: “Flu, COVID-19 and RSV are not just a seasonal inconvenience - they can be life-threatening, especially for the most vulnerable in our communities. Vaccination remains our strongest defence, helping to protect people and reduce the likelihood of them becoming seriously ill and being admitted to hospital. I urge everyone who is eligible to get their winter vaccinations without delay.”

Vivienne Robbins Director of Public Health and Communities, Nottinghamshire County Council: “Getting your free winter vaccinations is one of the most effective ways to protect yourself and those around you from serious illness. If you’re pregnant, now is a good time to protect you and your baby. Evidence shows that vaccinations are effective and safe. If you’re unsure speak to your midwife or GP who will be able to answer any questions you might have.”

Lucy Hubber, Director of Public Health for Nottingham, said: "Vaccination is the most effective way for our communities to be protected from infections like flu and COVID during winter. Some people need that protection more than others, particularly the youngest and oldest, or those with health problems. We encourage those eligible to come forward for their free NHS vaccines."

Find out more about winter vaccinations.