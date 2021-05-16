Lockdown rules from May 17: What you can and can't do in Worksop

It’s been several weeks since shops, hairdressers and pub gardens reopened and it’s just three more until the next set of restrictions are set to be eased on May 17.

Indoor hospitality, museums and hotels, all being well, will burst back into life from this date.

So far, the UK has hit its roadmap targets of the March 29 and May 12 and appears to be on track for the next milestone.

Things are getting back to normal in Worksop!

Here’s what Worksopians can expect from the next step of the roadmap.

What is will be changing from May 17?

From May 17 most restrictions on outdoor social contact will be lifted. The government are looking to remove restrictions on people seeing family and friends "wherever possible".

However, gatherings of more than 30 people will remain illegal.

People will be able to meet indoors again, for the first time since the third lockdown. However, the rule of six or two household bubbles will apply.

Indoor hospitality, museums, theatres, children’s soft play, group exercise classes and all other businesses which are not in the highest risk groups are set to reopen.

Unlike previously, there will be no curfew on pubs and restaurants. It will also not be necessary to order a substantial meal.

What other restrictions are lifting?

Sporting and music events will be allowed but crowd numbers will be limited.

Weddings, funerals and other significant life events will be permitted but can only be attended by a maximum of 30 people.

Hotels, hostels and B&Bs will reopen and domestic holidays will be permitted. Overnight stays with someone not in your bubble is permitted.

What about foreign holidays?

Foreign holidays could be permitted from May 17.

A traffic light system will be put in place to decide which countries can or can’t be visited.

This will depend on infection rates and vaccination roll outs in other countries.

Under the system, people returning from red list countries will have to isolate in hotels.

Those returning from amber will be expected to isolate for ten days at home.

This week the government said that Coronavirus passports will be available “as soon as possible”.

What restrictions will remain in place?

The government is set to review social distancing measures such as the two-metre rule and the wearing of facemasks during the third stage. For now, these rules will remain.

Sectors identified as the highest risk such as nightclubs will remain closed.

Even though venues such as restaurants are open, measures such as table service and distancing will still be enforced and people will still have to stick to their bubbles.

The final restrictions are set to be lifted from June 21, and will see nightclubs reopen and larger events go ahead.