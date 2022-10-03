Redwood Montessori Nursery, on Newcastle Avenue, announced on Friday it would close permanently that evening – leaving parents only the weekend to find a new childcare provider.

The nursery, formerly known as Alphabet House, sent out an email to parents citing rising costs as its reason for closure.

One mother said she collected her child from the nursery on Thursday and was told ‘see you next week’ by a staff member, only to receive the email the following day.

Redwood Montessori School and Nursery, on Newcastle Avenue, has permanently closed due to rising costs.

Advertisement

“We just wish the manager had given us at least a week's notice,” she said.

And a staff member posted on social media that they were only told on Friday afternoon about the closure.

She said: “We are all now jobless, but mostly are devastated we have had no time to say goodbye to the children who were like our own. We are all going to miss them so much.”

Advertisement

Owners Megda and Howard Kelham confirmed the company is going into liquidation and said they had to make a ‘quick decision’ to close, without giving notice to parents or staff.

In a joint statement, they said: “September has been a very stressful time for us. We had to evaluate if the funding received will allow us to function, as majority of children attending the nursery rely solely on the ‘free’ childcare grant and do not purchase any additional hours.

“Unfortunately, the combination of inadequate funding, lower number of children in September and steeply growing costs has made it impossible for us to continue.

“As owners, together with our staff, we have put our hearts and souls into building Redwood Scholars Montessori school to provide Worksop children with the best early-years experience.

Advertisement

“It is heartbreaking and unfair that we were forced to quit by the circumstances outside our control.

“We would like to thank all parents and staff for their support in the last two-and-a-half years of our journey together. It was such a pleasure to spend wonderful time with all our attending children.”