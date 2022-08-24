Happy and confident children with plenty of opportunities were some of the comments made by the education inspector following a recent visit to Alphabet House Day Nursery, in Newcastle Avenue.

The glowing report of a recent inspection at the early years setting has been published, bringing up its previous ‘inadequate’ rating to ‘good’, thanks to a ‘positive approach to making improvements’ by staff.

Alphabet House cares for children aged six-months to four-years-old in a Montessori setting, which is an educational approach that allows children to learn through freedom, within limits.

Alphabet House Day Nursery, in Newcastle Avenue, is re-branding under the name Redwood Montessori School and Nursery.

During inspections, the education watchdog considers the quality of education, behaviours and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.

In the report, the inspector noted: “Children enjoy their time at nursery. They readily join in with adult-led activities.

“Children get plenty of opportunities to practise their physical skills. They climb on tyres, throw balls to each other and bend and stretch during yoga.

“Staff encourage children's growing independence skills. Even the youngest children are encouraged to choose their own resources to play with.

“Three- and four-year-old children are supervised as they carefully chop their own fruit and set the table for mealtimes. This helps children learn to do things for themselves.”

It also noted that parents feel their children are ‘happy, safe and secure’ at the nursery, stating that their children are becoming independent and have made friends. Parents also feel their children are ready for their next stage in learning.

To improve, Ofsted said that all staff should engage ‘purposefully’ with children during play and daily routines to help them learn new vocabulary.

They should also review the organisation of group times so children do not lose focus and have their learning disrupted.

From ‘inadequate’ to ‘good’

The nursery was last inspected as ‘inadequate’ in February this year, which prompted the manager to write a complaint to Ofsted officials after being dubbed as ‘unfair’.

Manager Madga Kelham said they are ‘happy’ with the outcome of the latest inspection. She said: “The last inspector's visit has allowed us to regain some trust in Ofsted impartiality and professionalism.

“We were able to show what we do and how we care for and educate children in accordance with the Montessori curriculum principles.

“We never believed that the first inspection was a true depiction of our work and professionalism of our staff, so we were very much relieved that the most recent inspection proved us right.

“We are getting more and more enquiries from parents who want to do Montessori – they believe that this is the best way to educate their children and they are coming from further afield.

“We are committed to providing young children in our area with the best educational experience which will help them to become inquisitive and independent learners.”

Alphabet House is currently in the process of re-branding under the name of Redwood Montessori Nursery, and is now accepting pupils aged five to 11 to their Redwood Montessori School. A celebratory open-day of the re-branding and Ofsted report is planned to be held in September.

To find out more, visit: www.redwood-montessori-school.co.uk.