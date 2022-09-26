Worksop nursery rated ‘good’ by Ofsted

Staff working as ‘positive role models’, and happy and kind children were just some of the comments made by an Ofsted inspector at its recent visit to Cherubs Nursery, on the school site of Sparken Hill Academy, on Sparken Hill.

The inspection, on July 26, rated the nursery as good in all four areas: The quality of education; behaviour and attitudes; personal development; and leadership and management.

Staff were praised as they build the children’s self-esteem with words of encouragement so children preserve with tasks. The report reads: “Children learn from staff who are positive role models. They eagerly clap their friends for their achievements.

Cherubs Nursery in Worksop has been voted as 'good' by Ofsted.

“Children enjoy their time at nursery and quickly settle into their chosen activity. They are kind and helpful. Children are inquisitive as they learn about the world around them.

“Staff state they feel valued by managers. This contributes to the positive atmosphere within the nursery.

“Parents are positive about the care their children receive. Parents appreciate that staff provide them with advice and support. This includes for children with special education needs and/or disabilities."

The Ofsted inspector also said the provider helps children to learn with large-group activities, with the majority of children sitting well and listening to stories - however some children ‘lose focus and disengage’.

The nursery was previously rated as ‘outstanding’ at its previous inspection in August, 2016.

To improve the nursery, the inspector said the provider should review the organisation of group times to help children ‘remain focused’, and support staff to drive toddlers’ growing independence skills.

Lucy Tutin, head of early years provision and practice at Cherubs Nurseries, said “Our educators consistently provide a high standard of early years education and care, that they showcased throughout the inspection.

“In addition, the children showed how all the opportunities and activities we provide daily, support and enable them to challenge themselves to become the confident and happy learners that they are today.

“This combined resulted in a good and very well deserved grading for the nursery.”