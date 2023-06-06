Plans for new 300-plus place primary school in Worksop is given the green light

The new school will be built on land off Gatekeeper Way in Gateford in two phases as part of a major residential development on the northern fringes of the town.

It is expected to open for the new school year in September 2024 and will eventually have the capacity for 315 primary places plus a 26-place nursery – with the first phase of the scheme seeing capacity for a 210-place school. This will ensure that there are enough places to meet the needs of families in the Gateford area.

Nottinghamshire County Council’s Planning and Rights of Way Committee gave the new-build the green light today (Tuesday, June 6).

The site of the planned new school

The single-storey building will provide eight classrooms, a number of learning resource areas, a school hall and catering kitchen, together with staff rooms and administration spaces; externally the site will provide learning and play areas, and sports pitches.

Up to 33 car parking spaces and two disabled bays will be created on site, while there will be provision for Electric Vehicle (EV) charging points. Solar panels are also proposed on the building’s roof for both phases.

The project will be led by the county council with its partner Arc Partnership, a joint venture between the council and SCAPE, which has designed and will manage the construction through its delivery partner, Morgan Sindall Construction.

Councillor Tracey Taylor, Cabinet Member for Children and Families, said: “I am delighted planning permission has been granted for the new primary school in the Gateford area of Worksop.

“This project reaffirms our commitment to ensure that every child in Nottinghamshire not only has the best access to education but will be able to learn in an environment which will help them to succeed.

“One of our key commitments is to make sure that there are the right number of mainstream and special school places for Nottinghamshire’s children and young people.

“This school will eventually deliver an additional 315 primary places and will be a huge benefit to families living in the Gateford area.”

The new build has been planned as part of the county council’s commitment to ensure children across Nottinghamshire are able to attend good and outstanding primary schools.

Councillor Keith Girling, Cabinet Member for Economic Development and Asset Management, said: “There is no better investment in our children’s future than ensuring they get a good education.

“We are committed to investing millions of pounds to provide pupils with the best facilities to allow them to learn in modern, well-equipped buildings.

“This is yet another development I’m fully supportive of and the approval of the new school will help to address the growing demand for places in the Worksop area.”Sara Williams, Head of Pre-Construction at Arc Partnership, said: “The new school will be built to the highest standard and will be net zero in operation.

"Using the expertise of Morgan Sindall Construction and their skilled, local supply chain we will create a modern, sustainable building that will support the surrounding community and its residents for years to come.

