Careless Worksop driver ran 74-year-old over causing life-changing injuries

Gary Gladwin was driving a white Land Rover when the pedestrian stepped out in front of him, outside the store on Sandy Lane on September 9, said prosecutor Lucy Woodcock.

Gladwin, aged 39, was not under the influence of drink or drugs and was travelling at 10mph.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His victim’s left leg was fractured and he was airlifted to the trauma unit, at the QMC in Nottingham, where he underwent “several major operations” over the next three months.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

In a statement, he said before the accident he was "fit, well and active," attended the gym, was in a walking group and the local Neighbourhood Watch, and enjoyed babysitting, gardening and days out.

"My wife and I were looking forward to resuming travel after Covid," he said. "We are unable to do any of the above and there is doubt we will again."

He said the accident has had “an enormous impact on my life,” as well as his wife of 53 years and his family. Because his wife can't drive they are now “effectively stuck at home” and he has suffered depression and anxiety.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I don't think I will ever be able to regain the level of fitness I enjoyed before,” he said. "I genuinely feel my wellbeing hangs in the balance.”

The court heard there is a separate civil claim for compensation.

Gladwin's solicitor said he has no previous convictions and “feels simply terrible for what has happened.” It was “a momentary lapse of concentration”.

He said Gladwin, a joiner, has been driving for six years and “has never had so much as a point on his licence”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The ban will have an enormous impact as he is reliant on driving for work and always considered himself a careful driver,” his solicitor added.

Gladwin, of Thackeray Close, Worksop, admitted causing serious injury by careless driving, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The presiding magistrate told him: "What it does drive home for everyone is the serious consequences of a momentary lapse of concentration."