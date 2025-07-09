Walesby Forest honoured by visit from Nottinghamshire’s Lord-Lieutenant
Professor Pickering, who serves as His Majesty’s representative in the county, enjoyed a guided tour of the Walesby Forest site, learning more about its facilities, heritage, and commitment to young people.
During the visit, Professor Pickering met with staff, Trustees, and young people to hear first-hand about the impact our offering has on the local community and beyond. The tour showcased Walesby Forest’s diverse range of activities and its significance as a hub for personal development, team-building, and environmental education.
“We were delighted to welcome the Lord-Lieutenant, High Sheriff, and the deputy lieutenants to Walesby Forest,” said Guy Laurie, Chief Executive Officer. “It was a privilege to share the work we do here and to discuss our plans for the future.”
The visit marked a proud moment for Walesby Forest and its ongoing mission to inspire and empower the next generation through outdoor experiences.