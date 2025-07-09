Walesby Forest honoured by visit from Nottinghamshire’s Lord-Lieutenant

By Melissa Law
Contributor
Published 9th Jul 2025, 12:04 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2025, 13:20 BST
Walesby Forsest staff and trustees with the lord-lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, the High Sheriff and Deputy lieutenants.placeholder image
Walesby Forsest staff and trustees with the lord-lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, the High Sheriff and Deputy lieutenants.
On Monday, 7 July 2025, Walesby Forest was privileged to welcome the Lord-Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, Professor Veronica Pickering MBS HAC, the High Sheriff, Ed Attenborough, and three deputy lieutenants for a special afternoon visit.

Professor Pickering, who serves as His Majesty’s representative in the county, enjoyed a guided tour of the Walesby Forest site, learning more about its facilities, heritage, and commitment to young people.

During the visit, Professor Pickering met with staff, Trustees, and young people to hear first-hand about the impact our offering has on the local community and beyond. The tour showcased Walesby Forest’s diverse range of activities and its significance as a hub for personal development, team-building, and environmental education.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We were delighted to welcome the Lord-Lieutenant, High Sheriff, and the deputy lieutenants to Walesby Forest,” said Guy Laurie, Chief Executive Officer. “It was a privilege to share the work we do here and to discuss our plans for the future.”

The visit marked a proud moment for Walesby Forest and its ongoing mission to inspire and empower the next generation through outdoor experiences.

Related topics:NottinghamshireProfessorHigh Sheriff
News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice