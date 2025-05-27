Retford care manager celebrates shortlisting at the stars of Social Care Awards

A manager from a Retford care service has been shortlisted at the Stars of Social Care Awards, highlighting the outstanding dedication and compassion seen at the service.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Lee, Registered Manager at Beeches in Retford, a 12-bed specialist residential service for adults with autism and learning disabilities, has been named a finalist in The Mental Health Specialist Award. The service is part of the Cygnet Social Care division.

This accolade recognises individuals or teams in the care home sector who demonstrate exceptional skill, leadership, and awareness when supporting people with complex mental health conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on his nomination, Richard said: “I feel very proud to be nominated for the award. This shortlist is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. I really enjoy my job, as challenging as it can be, I wouldn’t change it.

Beeches, part of the Cygnet Social Care division

“Working in social care is incredibly rewarding, and Cygnet Social Care provides the support needed to raise the bar on the standard of care. I believe innovation in care settings and collaboration with wider circles of support is key to promoting independence and self-efficacy for both residents and staff.”

In addition, Cygnet Social Care has been shortlisted in the Complex Care Award category, recognising organisations that deliver outstanding care to individuals with complex health needs.

Gareth Williams, CEO of Cygnet Social Care, said: “I am incredibly proud of our colleagues at Cygnet Social Care for being recognised at the Stars of Social Care Awards. These nominations reflect the remarkable dedication, skill and compassion that our teams demonstrate every single day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From frontline care to ancillary support, each individual plays a vital role in improving lives. Being shortlisted is not only a personal achievement for Richard and the wider Social Care division, it is a testament to the culture of excellence and commitment that runs through Cygnet Social Care as a whole.”

Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on 21 June.