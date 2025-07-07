Equation launches Lifeline for LGBTQ+ survivors of Domestic Abuse

In a powerful show of solidarity and progress during Pride Month, Nottingham-based charity Equation officially launched its dedicated LGBTQ+ Domestic Abuse Service at Broadway Cinema on Thursday last week.

The event brought together professionals, survivors, community advocates and partners from across the region, marking a vital step forward in ensuring that domestic abuse support is accessible, inclusive, and affirming for all.

The launch took place in the heart of Nottingham’s creative quarter, but its impact reached far wider. Attendees described the event as more than a launch—it was, as one guest put it, “a moment of recognition—for our experiences, our stories, and our need to be seen and supported.” Many said it felt like the community had truly been brought together, in a space that felt both safe and empowering.

Opening the event, Equation’s Domestic Abuse Services Manager Liam Fosten and Head of Survivor Services Rachel Daley spoke passionately about why this new provision matters. They highlighted that, too often, LGBTQ+ survivors are overlooked in mainstream services. From fear of being outed, to past experiences of discrimination, the barriers can be significant and sometimes life-threatening.

Head of Survivor Service Rachel Daley and Service Manager Liam Foston

Commissioner Jane Lewis offered a wider perspective on the importance of embedding inclusion at every level. She emphasised that collaboration is key. Organisations working in collaboration with Equation such as Juno, Nottinghamshire Women’s Aid and Nottinghamshire Sexual Violence Support Services, she said, have been, and will continue to be, central to building safer, more inclusive services across the county.

Central to the event were the voices of those working directly with LGBTQ+ survivors. Andrew and Kizzi, from Equation’s LGBTQ+ team, spoke about the vital need for specialist support and the barriers LGBTQ+ survivors often face when accessing help. Andrew shared anonymised case studies to ensure survivor voices were centred in the conversation. They highlighted how fear of discrimination or being misunderstood can stop people from seeking support, and how this service offers safety, trust, and affirmation from professionals who truly understand LGBTQ+ experiences.

What also stood out was Equation’s commitment to a full 360° holistic approach to domestic abuse. This isn’t just about supporting survivors, it’s also about challenging harmful behaviours at the source. Callum Buntrock, Head of Perpetrator Services, spoke about the charity’s Your Choice Project, a behaviour change programme that works with individuals who use harm in their relationships, including within LGBTQ+ communities. The programme creates a space for people to reflect on their actions and develop safer, healthier ways of relating, whilst still being held accountable. It’s a vital part of Equation’s vision to address domestic abuse from every angle, supporting survivors, engaging professionals, and disrupting cycles of harm.

Equation CEO Anthea Tainton spoke of the charity’s long-term vision to build equity into everything it does. That vision, she said, must be more than words, it must be embedded in frontline services and shaped by the people it’s designed to support.

Ensuring Survivor voices are heard

After the main event, attendees gathered upstairs in Broadway’s Mezzanine Bar for refreshments and informal networking. Laughter, connection and determination filled the space. For many, it was the first time they had seen their community and their safety prioritised so publicly.

Equation’s LGBTQ+ Domestic Abuse Service is now live and accepting referrals. It offers support to people aged 16+ in Nottingham City and 18+ in Nottinghamshire. Survivors and professionals alike can find help through Equation’s website, by phone, or email.

This Pride Month, Equation has done more than show up, it has created a space, a service, and a message that resonates: there is no pride without safety, and no equality without support. This service is here. It’s queer. And it’s life-changing.

With this launch, Equation continues to build on its mission: equal relationships, free from abuse—for everyone.

Equation's LGBTQ Service Team

---

If you or someone you know needs help and are LGBTQ+, get in touch:

Helpline: 0330 088 0787

Website: equation.org.uk/help-for-lgbtq

Professional Queries: 0115 960 566