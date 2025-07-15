Drivers from Worksop bus operator recognised for their driving excellence

Zachary McAskill

An outstanding 294 Drivers from local bus operator, Stagecoach East Midlands. have been recognised for their exceptional driving standards and dedication to road safety.

Driver safety specialists GreenRoad monitor the performance of drivers across Stagecoach East Midlands and award a ‘Fleet Elite’ status to drivers who demonstrate sustained driving excellence, as evidenced by outstanding safety scores and displaying true mastery of the driving profession.

The aim is to inspire a continued focus on road safety and offer a source of pride for drivers who help improve passenger and driver safety, reduce risk, and save lives.

In total, 98 local drivers have reached ‘Grand Master’ or ‘Master’ Fleet Elite status for having maintained the highest standards of safe and fuel-efficient driving for 10 and four years; a further 20 achieved Gold status for maintaining the highest standards for three years; meanwhile, 50 achieved Silver status and 126 were awarded Fleet Elite status for the first time.

Zachary McAskill, Operations Director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “As a bus operator, one of our core values is to ‘do the right thing’ and that means the safety of our staff and passengers is our number one priority, so I am extremely proud that such a huge number of our drivers have been recognised for their driving excellence.

“We know that our customers rely on us, so we cannot get things wrong when we are out on the road. Our drivers show a commitment to achieving the highest standards, day in day out.

“One of our values, as an operation, is that we are ‘stronger together’, and this performance shows just how much our drivers have taken that to heart. Being part of the GreenRoad Fleet Elite is a prestigious award for all bus drivers, so a massive congratulations to all 294 drivers. What a fantastic achievement!”

Stagecoach East Midlands drivers have repeatedly been noted for their outstanding performance. Earlier this month, the operator was shortlisted as Finalists in two categories for the prestigious National Transport Awards.

