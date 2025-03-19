Pictured: Nancy Wright, Cllr Charles Adams, Gemma Palmer

DIY SOS-style renovations on a village hall in Norton and Cuckney are almost complete thanks to the hard work of the local community.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The building has been at the centre of village life since 1913. However, it was in danger of closure if essential repairs were not completed, including structural work to the roof and walls, installing a new heating system and upgrading electrics and lighting.

Thanks to a dedicated group of villages, and a £400 contribution from Cllr Charles Adams through his Councillor Community Grant, work on the village hall is almost complete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nancy Wright, Secretary and Trustee of Norton and Cuckney Village Hall, said; “The fabric of the hall deteriorated during the COVID-19 period and left it in need of some care and attention.

“The hall is a much valued and loved part of the community and the Trustees of the hall have received tremendous support for their work. The work is almost complete, with just the final painting to come, which will allow the hall to continue to act as an anchor for community events for many more years.”

Cllr Adams added; “Protecting the village hall is key to the identity of the villages of Norton and Cuckney, Holbeck and Welbeck. These improvements will breathe new life into the hall and thank you to the hard work and dedication from Nancy and the volunteers who have shown great dedication in successfully completing the project.”

You can follow Norton and Cuckney Village Hall on Facebook for the latest news and events. Visit: https://www.facebook.com/NortonandCuckneyVillageHall/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each Bassetlaw District Councillor is allocated a small budget and has the discretion to award grants to activities that will benefit the community within their respective electoral ward areas. Councillors will consider grant applications for sports; culture and heritage; environment and sustainability; social welfare; and community activities.

To learn more about this funding, please visit the Councillor Community Grant section of www.bassetlaw.gov.uk