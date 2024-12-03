Charging Forwards: Nottinghamshire County Council to go out to tender for electric vehicle charging scheme

A project to install more public electric vehicle chargepoints on residential streets in Nottinghamshire has reached a key milestone as the county council prepares to go out to tender for infrastructure suppliers.

Nottinghamshire County Council will now lead the 10-week tender on behalf of a consortium of four other councils across the region as part of the Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) Project, funded by the Department for Transport (DfT).

The consortium, which has a LEVI funding allocation of more than £17 million, includes Nottingham City Council, Derby City Council, Derbyshire County Council, and Staffordshire County Council. Each council will be responsible for managing their own contract with the chosen suppliers.

Nottinghamshire has been allocated £5.5m from the LEVI fund for the countywide installation of public chargepoints in areas where residents don’t have access to off-street parking, such as driveways and garages.

The tender will seek to appoint two separate suppliers, one for standard chargepoints, which will make up the majority of the offering, and another for rapid chargepoints.

The county council has been working closely with Midlands Connect, the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV) and the Energy Saving Trust as part of the project, with chargepoint installations projected to begin in spring 2026.

Councillor Neil Clarke MBE, Cabinet Member for Transport and Environment at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “This is great news for residents across Nottinghamshire who may not have access to off-street parking but would like to make more sustainable transport choices in the future.

“It is our ambition to improve local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure across Nottinghamshire and we are delighted to be leading a consortium of local authorities to achieve this ambition with support from Midlands Connect.

“We will be out to tender in the new year, and I look forward to seeing how this project develops.”

Councillor Neghat Khan, Nottingham City Council Leader and Executive Member for Strategic Regeneration, Transport and Communications, said: "This is a significant step towards making Nottingham and its surrounding towns and villages cleaner and greener. By providing more accessible charging infrastructure for residents without off-street parking, we're making sustainable transport a viable choice for everyone."

Staffordshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Strategic Highways, Mark Deaville, said: “We look forward to the LEVI project progressing with our partners as the tender process for infrastructure suppliers begins. By working with Nottinghamshire County Council and other local authorities, we will be in the strongest position to attract the best commercial providers to install the infrastructure across our counties and cities.

“We’ve identified the most appropriate places for charging points and will continue to work with our residents and businesses to support the transition to more sustainable transport.”

The council’s Electric Vehicle Chargepoint Framework has been published and can be found on the county council's website. It details how the council aims to work in collaboration with residents, partners, and communities to establish a thriving public charging network across the county.

View the framework: https://www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/media/5rthr2i1/ev-framework-post-draft.pdf