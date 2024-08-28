Boston in bloom: Chestnut Homes sews seeds of joy for locals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Boston locals have been treated to free blooms this week, handed out by Lincolnshire housebuilder Chestnut Homes.

Hoping to add a little cheer and positivity to people’s day, Chestnut Homes partnered with local florist Fantasy Flowers, based in Market Place, to hand out 50 bouquets of fresh orange Roses to passersby in Boston town centre.

Olivia Stephenson, marketing manager at Chestnut Homes said, "Happiness is contagious and small acts of kindness can make a big difference to someone’s day. It’s been heartwarming to see the joy these flowers have brought to Boston today, and we’ve loved putting a smile on so many people’s faces.

“As a business whose roots began right here in Lincolnshire, we always love doing what we can to give back to the county we call home. Roses are the UKs favourite flower, blooming beautifully from late spring to early autumn, making them the ideal flower choice for August.

Local resident's received a bouquet of orange Roses.

“With the summer holidays shortly coming to an end, we thought this was the perfect opportunity to go out into the community and share a little happiness, while also supporting a fantastic local business such as Fantasy Flowers, who are rooted in the Boston area.”

For more information about Chestnut Homes and its developments in Boston, Coningsby, Dunholme, Market Rasen and Sibsey, visit: www.chestnuthomes.co.uk/