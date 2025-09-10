Amazon announces free innovation training for businesses in Kegworth

The Amazon Innovation Accelerator provides small and medium businesses with free training on how to innovate as they grow.

Businesses in the East Midlands are invited to attend the Amazon Innovation Accelerator, a programme that provides free training to local SMEs.

The exclusive Amazon Innovation Accelerator (AIA) is coming to Derby for the first time, hosted at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Kegworth on 18th September, and East Midlands businesses are invited to sign up now.

The Amazon Innovation Accelerator provides small and medium businesses with free training on how to innovate as they grow. The Accelerator also offers a dynamic setting for training and provides an exclusive peek into how Amazon has scaled its own operations in the UK.

Through the Accelerator, small and medium businesses in the East Midlands will benefit from a day of in-person workshops delivered by senior Amazon leaders. Topics include an insight into Amazon’s culture of innovation and working backwards mechanisms as well as a detailed walk-through of Amazon’s Kegworth fulfilment centre to see the Amazon’s technology and processes in practice.

Participants will also gain access to a comprehensive e-learning course which includes modules on Introduction to AI, digitisation, innovation, leadership, operational efficiency and more. Participating businesses can also earn recognition as an AIA Innovation Leader.

“The Amazon Innovation Accelerator exists to help businesses as they develop cultures of innovation within their own organisations,” said Gary Norton, General Manager at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Kegworth. “The Accelerator has been successful so far, and I am excited to host businesses in the East Midlands at our Kegworth site.”

Local small and medium sized businesses can register to apply for the Amazon Innovation Accelerator now. Spaces are limited and applications close on 12th September.

For more information, please contact [email protected].