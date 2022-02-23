Forest Hill care home, previously rated ‘outstanding’ in November 2017, is being inspected by Care and Quality Commission.

The ‘review of quality’ comes after a woman complained about her 74-year-old mother’s care in the home last week.

Paula Yarnall alleged there were “serious failings with care and overall safeguarding” after visiting her mother on February 14 to find her with dirty feet and unsanitary toilet conditions.

An image of Paula's mother's dirty feet while a resident at Forest Hill care home gained a lot of online attention. Credit: Paula Yarnall

Ms Yarnall also said that her mother, who has dementia, has been fed meat during meals despite her entering the home in January 2021 as a pescatarian, and that her wedding ring has gone missing without answers.

She said: “What they're not doing is making sure that every safeguard is in place so that what has happened doesn't happen.”

A spokesperson from Barchester Healthcare, which runs the home, said: “We can confirm that the CQC has visited the home.

"Out of respect for the CQC we cannot comment on this in detail and we await the results of their findings.

Forest Hill Care Home is part of Barchester Healthcare who run over 250 care homes across the UK. Credit: Google

"However from our own side, we are in the process of conducting our own investigation and we are assured that this was an isolated incident.”

Last week, a spokesperson from Barchaster Healthcare said they had expressed their sincere apologies to the family and that two members of staff had been suspected while they conducted an investigation.

A CQC spokesperson stated that the report will be published ‘in the next few months’.