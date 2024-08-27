Support scheme to help Worksop residents overcome barriers to employment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents in Worksop will now have access to tailored support to help them overcome barriers to employment, develop new skills, and find a job.

The Growth Company, an award-winning social enterprise, delivers the Restart Scheme on behalf of Maximus, in Worksop, Mansfield and Newark.

The scheme, commissioned by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), provides up to 12 months of enhanced employment support to people who are long-term unemployed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michelle Pearce, Director for Employment at the Growth Company, said: “The Growth Company has a strong track record of providing employability support to people and communities across the North of England, so we are proud to expand our work into Nottinghamshire.

The Growth Company has expanded its employment support into Nottinghamshire

“We already deliver the Restart Scheme in Greater Manchester, South Yorkshire, Merseyside, and Lancashire, and have supported many people into sustainable employment over the last three years. Our Nottinghamshire team brings together years of insight and expertise in helping people overcome their barriers to work, so we’re confident we can have a positive impact on local people and the community."

The tailored, intensive support includes coaching, CV and interview skills, and training, for those who have been on Universal Credit for more than six months.

Throughout September and October, the team in Nottinghamshire will host partner networking events in Worksop, Mansfield and Newark, to engage with local organisations and develop connections within the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Growth Company is an award-winning social enterprise with a mission to generate growth, create jobs, and improve lives.

The Growth Company’s work across the North supports approximately 50,000 people a year.

The Worksop Restart Partner Networking Event will take place on Tuesday September 24 at Middletons Yard at 10am.

The Mansfield event will take place on Tuesday September 17 at Mansfield Business Centre at 10am.

Find out more and register

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those who think they could be supported by the Restart Scheme should speak to their work coach at Jobcentre Plus to find out more.

Commissioned by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), the Restart Scheme provides up to 12 months of enhanced employment support to people who are long-term unemployed.