Worksop’s highest-rated hairdressers: These 9 salons are top of the crops according to Google reviews

By Kate Mason
Published 20th Feb 2023, 12:16 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2024, 13:19 BST
If you fancy a trim, blow dry, cut or colour we’ve found the top rated hairdressers in Worksop, according to Google reviews.

We’ve turned to Google reviews to see which salons consistently get positive remarks from the people who have actually been there. Here, we have compiled the highest-rated hairdressers with a rating of at least 4.5 out of 5 stars based on reviews left on Google, in no particular order.

The best salon's in Worksop

Kala Hair & Beauty received a 4.9 star rating, based on 70 reviews. One reivew said: "I recommend this hair salon. I left left there with long and thick hair of my dreams." Open Tuesday to Friday 9am to 5pm, Saturday 9am to 2.30pm.

Kala Hair & Beauty received a 4.9 star rating, based on 70 reviews. One reivew said: "I recommend this hair salon. I left left there with long and thick hair of my dreams." Open Tuesday to Friday 9am to 5pm, Saturday 9am to 2.30pm. Photo: Google

Opus received a 4.9 star rating, based on 20 reviews. One review said: "Katie is great at giving advice on a look that would suit you.". Open Tuesday 10am to 8pm, Wednesday 9am to 5pm, Thursday 10am to 8pm, Friday 9am to 5pm, Saturday 9am to 2pm.

Opus received a 4.9 star rating, based on 20 reviews. One review said: "Katie is great at giving advice on a look that would suit you.". Open Tuesday 10am to 8pm, Wednesday 9am to 5pm, Thursday 10am to 8pm, Friday 9am to 5pm, Saturday 9am to 2pm. Photo: Google

Rush received a 5 star rating, based on 23 reviews. One review said: "Highly recommended. Thank you". Rush is open Monday & Tuesday 9am to 5pm, Wednesday & Friday 9am to 7pm, Friday 9am to 5pm, Saturday 9am to 3pm.

Rush received a 5 star rating, based on 23 reviews. One review said: "Highly recommended. Thank you". Rush is open Monday & Tuesday 9am to 5pm, Wednesday & Friday 9am to 7pm, Friday 9am to 5pm, Saturday 9am to 3pm. Photo: Google

