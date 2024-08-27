Worksop’s highest-rated hairdressers: These 9 salons are top of the crops according to Google reviews

We’ve turned to Google reviews to see which salons consistently get positive remarks from the people who have actually been there. Here, we have compiled the highest-rated hairdressers with a rating of at least 4.5 out of 5 stars based on reviews left on Google, in no particular order.
1. Top of the crops
The best salon's in Worksop Photo: RKH
2. Kala Hair & Beauty, Gateford Road, Worksop
Kala Hair & Beauty received a 4.9 star rating, based on 70 reviews. One reivew said: "I recommend this hair salon. I left left there with long and thick hair of my dreams." Open Tuesday to Friday 9am to 5pm, Saturday 9am to 2.30pm. Photo: Google
3. Opus, Potter Street, Worksop
Opus received a 4.9 star rating, based on 20 reviews. One review said: "Katie is great at giving advice on a look that would suit you.". Open Tuesday 10am to 8pm, Wednesday 9am to 5pm, Thursday 10am to 8pm, Friday 9am to 5pm, Saturday 9am to 2pm. Photo: Google
4. Rush, Raines Avenue, Worksop
Rush received a 5 star rating, based on 23 reviews. One review said: "Highly recommended. Thank you". Rush is open Monday & Tuesday 9am to 5pm, Wednesday & Friday 9am to 7pm, Friday 9am to 5pm, Saturday 9am to 3pm. Photo: Google