Bassetelaw’s Sundown Adventureland will host recruitment days on November 12 and 13 from 10am –2pm to help fill the festive positions, which also include café assistants, cooks, retail staff, photo printing assistants and ride operators.

The family-owned attraction is searching for friendly, enthusiastic and dedicated seasonal employees to join the team and fill positions for the much-anticipated festive period.

As well as the full-time positions required, the park is seeking staff for the weekends and school holidays, with successful candidates employed from November 20 until Christmas Eve, with the opportunity to return for the 2022 season or apply for a permanent role.

Sundown Adventureland are on the hunt for this year's Santa Claus amongst other seasonal roles.

Prospective employees are encouraged to drop in during the recruitment days for a chat and informal interview, where they should bring a document to prove they’re able to work in the UK, and a CV if available.

Gaynor Corr, Sundown Adventureland’s owner, said: “Our Christmas Spectacular is the biggest event in the calendar, so it’s essential we have the right team in place to give our visitors the ultimate festive experience.

“With the vacancy open to play the big man himself, we are very excited to meet potential candidates and see if they can help us create festive magic for visitors.

“We’re keen to welcome people of all ages and backgrounds who can prioritise customer service, remain enthusiastic and help families create special memories during their time at the park.”

For more information about the recruitment days, visit: www.sundownadventureland.co.uk/about-sundown/job-vacancies/