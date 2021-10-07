Sundown Adventureland, near Retford, have released tickets for their Spooktacular Halloween event.

Sundown Adventureland, near Retford, will be running their Spooktacular event from October 16 to 31 with a selection of activities for families enjoy.

New for this year, visitors can take on the Lucky Black Cat Puzzle Trail, where they must identify eight black cats hidden throughout the park, ticking them off the Missing Witch’s Black Cat Puzzle List as they explore.

Children who complete the spooky trail will receive a sweet Halloween treat from the Pumpkin Patch Café for their hard efforts.

Gaynor Corr, Sundown Adventureland’s owner, said: “Imagination, adventure and quality time with loved ones is at the heart of everything our park stands for and the Spooktacular Halloween event is no different.

“With new additions like the Lucky Black Cat Puzzle Trail, Sundown’s family-friendly environment and extensive list of activities is the perfect day out for some spooktacular fun during the half term break.”