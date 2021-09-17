Bassetlaw family-fun theme park to transform into festive winter wonderland

Sundown Adventureland’s website crashed as they sold almost a third of tickets within the first 24 hours, the highest number in the event’s ten-year history.

This year, families can expect another feel-good festive event for all the family as they mark the end of 2021.

Sundown Adventureland to transform into Winter Wonderland for festive family fun.

The attraction will be converted into a winter wonderland with lights and decorations, with the popular ‘Night Before Christmas’ ride returning, and Santa’s Magical Grotto back in business.

Debora Griffin, Park Director at Sundown Adventureland, said: “We certainly can’t wait to welcome back all the eager families for another memorable year.

“We experienced a huge demand earlier this week for the Christmas Spectacular and we’re incredibly grateful that our loyal fans are so keen to visit Sundown for their festive experience.

“We would like to reassure visitors that tickets are still available and if you were experiencing problems earlier in the week, we’d recommend visiting our website again to book your preferred date and time.”

The ticket will include a trip for children to meet the one-and-only Santa Claus.

The elves and Mrs Claus will be waiting to give guests a warm welcome, as the children meet the man himself and tell him all about their Christmas lists this year – before being rewarded with a special gift at the end of their session.

The ticket includes park entry for the day, use of the rides and attractions throughout, and a visit to Santa with a gift.

The event will run on selected dates from November 20 to December 24 at the venue outside Retford, in Rampton.