Nottinghamshire-based accounting firm secures £25,000 in funding for administrative support

Bright Beany Accounting, a bespoke and hands-on accounting firm based in Nottinghamshire, has received £25,000 in funding from First Enterprise under the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The business specialises in providing automated, tech-driven financial solutions for businesses of all sizes by integrating cutting-edge automation tools and streamlining the accounting process.

Having worked in both practice and industry for over 10 years, co-founders Max Polkey and Katy Dales recognised how time-consuming and inefficient traditional accounting methods can be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This spurred on the duo to use their expertise in automation and digital technologies to launch their own business, which they claim provides a more personal service than other firms.

Co-founders Katy Dales and Max Polkey of Bright Beany Accounting

Funding from First Enterprise has been crucial to strengthening the firm's marketing efforts, helping them reach more businesses through brand awareness, digital campaigns, and content marketing. Additionally, they have invested in admin support, allowing them more streamlined client communication, improved response times and overall better service quality.

First Enterprise provides business loans ranging from £500 - £150,000, which are funded through several regional funds, for start-ups and SMEs that are unable to borrow from traditional high-street lenders. The not-for-profit organisation reinvests any surplus into loan funds to further support economic growth and job creation in the local communities.

Max Polkey, Co-Founder of Bright Beany Accounting, comments: “As a growing firm, one of our biggest challenges has been scaling our technology and reaching more clients. The loan has provided the financial support needed to expand our team, refine our services and educate businesses on the benefits of automation in accounting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My experience with First Enterprise was excellent, thanks to the support of Inderpal, who was incredibly responsive and knowledgeable. He made the Start Up Loan process seamless, providing clear guidance and ensuring everything was straightforward. I’m grateful for his assistance in helping us through the application process.

Inderpal Singh, Investment Manager at First Enterprise, comments: “Supporting Max on his journey with Bright Beany Accounting has been a pleasure. Max and Katy's commitment to modernising accounting through automation and technology is exactly the kind of forward-thinking innovation we love to back. Access to finance can be a key stepping stone for growth, and I’m delighted that our funding is helping them expand their reach and enhance their services. I have no doubt they will continue to transform how businesses manage their finances, and I look forward to seeing their progress.”