Together for Short Lives and Morrisons are set to raise vital funds for children’s hospices across the country, like Bluebell Wood, as part of a three-year-partnership launching today, February 15.

Together for Short Lives is the only charity supporting the UK’s children’s hospices, including Bluebell Wood, and families facing the heartbreak that their child will die young.

Samantha Wood, head of fundraising at Bluebell Wood, said: “This new partnership is brilliant news and we’re very much looking forward to working closely with Morrisons stores across the region to raise much-needed funds to support local children and families.

Three-year-old George and mum Hanna receive vital support from Bluebell Wood, North Anston.

“As well as raising funds to support our work, it’s also a fantastic opportunity to get out into the community and raise awareness of the lifeline work we do here at Bluebell Wood.

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to Together for Short Lives for all their hard work and, of course, to all the Morrisons colleagues whose support made this exciting partnership possible.”

The Morrisons partnership will help families like three-year-old George Bownes’ who is supported by Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

George and mum Hanna.

The cheeky little rockstar-in-the-making spent the first ten months of his life in hospital and has been fighting battles ever since.

But despite this you’ll rarely see him without his dazzling smile.

For George and his family, Bluebell Wood offers something money can’t buy – normality.

Mum Hanna Rose, from Worksop, said: “Even before the pandemic we were very careful about germs and shielded in the winter to keep him safe, so it was often the case that the only other people we’d see, and the only children George would interact with, were at Bluebell Wood.

Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice is a charity which needs £5.1million each year to run.

“It’s just a whole world to us – a whole normal world.

“The things that George misses out on, such as parties, are all a possibility at Bluebell Wood.

“You know that everything will be accessible and you don’t have to worry about anything

“For a long time Bluebell Wood was literally the only place we went to, so it’s incredibly important to us.”

Chief executive Andy Fletcher at Together for Short Lives, said: “Hearing the news that your child is seriously ill is devastating – families can be left feeling scared and alone.

“Knowing that Morrisons colleagues up and down the country are on their side means the absolute world.

“The money raised through our partnership will give families access to vital care from local children’s hospices and help them to spend less time worrying and more time making memories together.

“It will also enable us to reach thousands more families caring for a seriously ill child who needs support.”

Every Morrisons store is calling on local shoppers to join them for their special ‘Butterfly Bonanza’ between February 14 to 27 – a fabulous fortnight of fundraising activities to mark the launch of the partnership, as the charity’s famous butterfly flies up and down the country in support of seriously ill children.

David Potts, chief executive at Morrisons, said: “Together for Short Lives is an amazing charity which supports families through immensely difficult times, and hearing the very important stories from families who have received their support was incredibly moving for everyone at Morrisons.

“I'm really looking forward to our partnership with Together for Short Lives and helping to raise vital funds to support families with seriously ill children and the wonderful hospices that care for them."