Focus on Young People in Bassetlaw (FOYPIB) has received a cheque of £214 thanks to a charity raffle held by performance swimming club Bassetlaw Swim Squad (BSS).

The charity, which was first set up over 25 years ago, provides grants to young people in Bassetlaw to help them reach their full potential in activities, as well as supports services that work with young people.

Michael Glossop, head of performance at BSS, said: “It is important for BSS to recognise the amazing work FoYPiB does for other young people in Bassetlaw.

Bassetlaw Swim Squad presented the cheque to FOYPIB's Noelle Barron, pictured on right, at Retford Leisure Centre.

"We want to give back to the people who helped us during our infancy to make a real, visible difference in our community”.

A few years ago, FOYPIB helped to fund new stopwatches and temp trainers for coaches to assist with the delivery of sessions for young swimmers at BSS.

The club allows swimmers to train up to 10 times a week and compete at a county, regional and national level through the mentoring of Swim England-qualified coaches.

Accepting the donation last week (February 8), Noelle Barron, development manager at FOYPIB, said: “On behalf of the Trustees of FOYPIB, we would like to say a huge thank you to Bassetlaw Swim Squad, all members, parents, coaching staff and volunteers.

"The club offers incredible opportunities to young people in the locality, supporting them to reach goals and achieve their full potential.”