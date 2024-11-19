McLaren Construction Midlands and North expands with trio of senior hires

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three new senior roles have been announced within McLaren Construction’s Midlands and North division.

Operations Director - Luke Arnold, Divisional Director - Darren Harding, and Regional Commercial Director - Adam Craven, have been appointed to positions within the Midlands and North team as part of its continued growth strategy.

Luke Arnold will be working alongside managing director, Gary Cramp, to expand the Midlands and North business – developing into new sectors through public sector frameworks, alongside building the current teams to deliver success.

He brings 25 years of experience to the role and will be concentrating on building and motivating high performing teams alongside maximising both operational and commercial performance within the region.

Luke Arnold

On his new role, Luke said: “I am extremely proud of my client relationships and my ability to develop long standing relationships with supply chain and customers. With a wealth of experience across many different sectors of the industry, along with strong regional knowledge and long-standing customer and supply chain relationships - it’s exciting to have the opportunity to work with Gary and develop the Midlands and North region and I look forward to bringing new opportunities to the business.”

Darren Harding will be responsible for the full day-to-day responsibility of all PBSA (Purpose Built Student Accommodation) schemes across the Midlands and North regions, continuing to build on the success of the contractor’s completed schemes, whilst building new high-performing site teams for opportunities in the pipeline.

With over 40 years’ experience in the industry – relationship building will be a key focus of Darren’s new role – allowing him to build strong, professional connections to fortify teams and create new streams of work.

On his new position, Darren Harding, said: “In my new role I will continue to reinforce my client relationships across the Midlands and North region, whilst pursuing a variety of varied workload opportunities.

Darren Harding

"I thrive on the ‘team building’ aspect of my role by means of listening, nurturing, and encouraging all team members to take full ownership for their roles, which ultimately allows them to grow and develop, whilst allowing me to build professional and high performing teams. The future is looking very positive for the business with a full pipeline of new opportunities.”

Regional Commercial Director, Adam Craven, will lead and oversee the commercial function within the regional business. Bringing over 22 years’ experience to the role, his position will include ensuring that consistent commercial performance is delivered across the board within the commercial team, at both pre-construction and delivery stages.

Providing key technical skills in commercial governance and control including forecasting discipline, robust contractual knowledge and cash management, Adam will provide commercial and management support to the Regional Director to ensure that the financial performance of the region meets and exceeds profitability targets, as well as supporting the Group Commercial Director in all commercial activities across the region and wider business.

Adam said: “I’m really delighted to be here, and excited for the future of the business. I will be pushing to support and develop our people and will be part of continued growth, ensuring it is done so in a sustainable and profitable way.

Adam Craven

"Whilst the business has already demonstrated its success and resilience over many years, what really appealed to me and differentiates Mclaren Construction Midlands & North was the empowerment given to me to influence and make a meaningful difference to an already successful business, as we seek those marginal improvements which will make all the difference.

“With the quality of the existing skillset within the business, together with developing the right recruitment strategy, this will enable us to diversify our workload and allow for controlled, sustainable, and profitable growth.”

Gary Cramp, Managing Director at McLaren Construction Midlands and North, said: “We are pleased to welcome Luke, Darren and Adam into their respective roles and are confident that their expertise and capabilities will drive the positive change we are spearheading, as part of the division’s growth strategy.”