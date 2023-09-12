Hope for Worksop Wilko staff as store set to be bought by Poundland owners PepCo Group
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Worksop-based retailler collapsed into administration last month and union bosses have confirmed there is now ‘no prospect’ for saving thousands of jobs after a proposed rescue bid fell through.
Rival retailer B&M has announced it has bought 51 Wilko stores, but has so far not said which ones they are.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And joint administrators PricewaterhouseCooper have now announced at they have entered into an agreement to provide Pepco Group with the option to acquire up to 71 sites to be opened as Poundland stores, after the administration trading period concludes at those sites.
Edward Williams, joint administrator, said: “Alongside the previously announced agreement with B&M, we’re confident this sale will create a platform for future employment opportunities for people including current Wilko team members at up to 122 locations.
"We will continue to engage with other retailers around any interest in other Wilko sites and are confident of completing a sale of the brand and intellectual property within the coming days.”
The 71 stores included in the agreement with Pepco and 51 stores included in the agreement with B&M currently employ more than 3,200 Wilko team members in total.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The following stores have been included in the Pepco agreement:
Aberdare
Alfreton
Alnwick
Altrincham
Ammanford
Ashby
Barking
Bedminster
Beeston
Bicester
Bishop Stortford
Bletchley
Bolton
Brentwood
Brigg
Cambridge
Chepstow
Coalville
Cramlington
Droitwich
Eccles
Edmonton Green
Ellesmere Port
Ferndown
Gateshead
Grays
Greenock
Grimsby
Havant
Hayes
Headingley
Hull (Hessle Road)
Hillsborough
Hitchin
Jarrow
Killingworth
Kimberley
Leicester (Lee Circle)
Leek
Leigh
Lichfield
Maidenhead
Matlock
Melton Mowbray
Nelson
Northallerton
Orton
Pembroke Dock
Peterlee
Pontefract
Pontypool
Redhill
Redruth
Ripley
Rugeley
Sale
Seaham
Selly Oak
Shrewsbury
Darwin Centre
South Shields
Southport
Stafford
Stamford
Stockport
Thornaby
Wellington
Wembley
West Ealing
Wombwell
Worcester
Worksop