Guardian readers react to news Wilko store has been bought by Poundland owners PepCo Group

Joint Administrators have entered into an agreement to provide Pepco Group with the option to acquire up to 71 sites to be opened as Poundland stores, after the administration trading period concludes at those sites, including Worksop.

Here are some of the comments posted on our Facebook pages in reaction to the news.

Worksop's Wilko store is one of 71 set to be bought by Poundland owners Pepco Group. Photo: Google

Andrew Gledhill said: “Not much of a hope. There's a Poundland right next door to the existing Wilko store.

“I think they will take it over because the Wilko store is larger, has a second floor, and has better access for deliveries.

“They may not take on all the existing Wilko staff, if they already have a good few Poundland staff.”

Lynn H said: “We only went into town to go to Wilko, so no point going to Priory Centre anymore or town.”

Denise Winton said: “Poundland have acquired Wilko Worksop store so hope this means jobs for the Wilko store staff. I feel for them.”

Paul Hughes said: “Very sad for all the staff, and their jobs.”

Pauline Mcdonald said: “I hope they stay, I just love that shop.”

Rachel Rothwell said: “I don’t want them to close, they’re the best stores when it comes to Christmas time.”

Lucy Martin said: “As much as that's good news for those that work there, they're limping along with barely any stock so surely can't be making any profit to support said staff.”

Alex Alex said: “Went into admin a month ago. Just put them out of misery and close them already.”

Philip Oneill said: “Woolworth, C&A, Debenhams, Wilko, who's next?”

Dean Jepson said: “This town is coming like a ghost town.”

Beth Culshaw said: “A little good news for some of the shops but hoping more of them can be rescued so the staff can keep their jobs.”

Al Worsley said: “The real truth is people don't want to pay to park in town to visit small shops, but small shops pay business rates and tax locally and employ locals.”