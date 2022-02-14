The budget retailer, which acquired the frozen food specialist in October 2020, said it had converted 11 Fultons stores to either Poundland or PEP&CO clothing and homeware shops but all those which have yet to be rebranded are set to close.

It did not confirm the full list of stores which would be closing but a spokesman said the Fultons store in Gateford was among them.

Speaking to Worksop Guardian, a Poundland spokesman said: "Over the past 18 months, we’ve opened chilled and frozen departments in over 250 Poundland stores and will open another 100 this year.

Fultons Foods, Celtic Point, Gateford is set to close. Credit: Google

"By the end of September 2022, we expect that Fultons, the frozen food specialist we acquired in October 2020, will be powering the chilled and frozen offer in over 350 Poundland stores – and we aspire to have well over 500 in time.

“Over the course of the last year, 11 Fultons locations have also been given a new lease of life as either a Poundland or PEP&CO store.

"Having reached this scale at pace, we’ve now carried out a detailed review of the remaning 42 Fultons branded stores – Gateford is one of those.

“Sadly, we see no prospect of being able to convert it to a Poundland format in the near-term or that it will be able to continue to trade profitably as a standalone Fultons store."

Last year, the former Fultons Foods of Doncaster Road, Langold, was reopened as the country’s fourth Poundland Local store.

When asked how many jobs would be affected by the closures, Poundland said there were on average around seven colleagues in each Fultons store.

A spokesman added: “However when chilled and frozen from Fultons is introduced into a Poundland store – and there’ll be another 100 between now and September – that allows us to create some roles.”