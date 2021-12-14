Former Fulton Foods store reopens as a Poundland Local in Langold

Discount retailer Poundland opened its latest store in Doncaster Road, Langold on Saturday.

Smaller than a typical Poundland store, the pilot ‘local’ format was launched in May to bring convenience shopping to areas not currently served by the company.

The revamped store stocks a range of products, with a big focus on food alongside items from Poundland’s core range, including groceries, snacks, household products, health and beauty and batteries.

Staff art the opening of the new Poundland store, in Langold.

Customers will also find items they would expect in a convenience store including fresh fruit and vegetables, chilled and frozen food, bread and morning goods, hot pies and pastries, nappies and formula milk, beer, wines and spirits and fresh Lavazza coffee.

Fultons’ staff will continue working at the new store.

Poundland retail and transformation director, Austin Cooke said: “The new Poundland Local will offer customers in Langold everything they would expect in a neighbourhood store.

“We’ve tailored the ranges so customers can pick up what they need, when they need it just round the corner from their home.”