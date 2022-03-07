The latest food hygiene ratings for eight Bassetlaw establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Bassetlaw’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Corner Cafe at Unit 7, The Arcade, Long Lane, Carlton-In-Lindrick; rated on February 21
• Rated 5: Talia Desert Shop at 20 Bridge Place, Worksop; rated on February 16
• Rated 5: Lodge Farm Cafe at Lodge Farm, Great North Road, Scrooby; rated on February 15
• Rated 5: Silvernear Shisha Lounge at 19 Ryton Street, Worksop; rated on February 15
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Lockside at 1 Victoria Square, Worksop; rated on February 25
• Rated 5: The Mill House at 194 Newcastle Avenue, Worksop; rated on February 11
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Topkapi at 46 Newcastle Avenue, Worksop; rated on February 22
• Rated 5: Meta Burger and Pizza at 64 Radford Street, Worksop; rated on February 9