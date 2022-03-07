The latest food hygiene ratings for eight Bassetlaw establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Bassetlaw’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Joanna Morris, Data Reporter
Monday, 7th March 2022, 12:01 pm

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Corner Cafe at Unit 7, The Arcade, Long Lane, Carlton-In-Lindrick; rated on February 21

• Rated 5: Talia Desert Shop at 20 Bridge Place, Worksop; rated on February 16

• Rated 5: Lodge Farm Cafe at Lodge Farm, Great North Road, Scrooby; rated on February 15

• Rated 5: Silvernear Shisha Lounge at 19 Ryton Street, Worksop; rated on February 15

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Lockside at 1 Victoria Square, Worksop; rated on February 25

• Rated 5: The Mill House at 194 Newcastle Avenue, Worksop; rated on February 11

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Topkapi at 46 Newcastle Avenue, Worksop; rated on February 22

• Rated 5: Meta Burger and Pizza at 64 Radford Street, Worksop; rated on February 9

