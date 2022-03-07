Armed police swoop on Worksop street after man seen pointing a gun out of a window and making threats

Nottinghamshire Police had received reports of a man pointing a gun out of a window at a house in Clumber Place and making threats.

An air rifle was recovered and two men, aged 37 and 45, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intention to cause fear of violence.

Four armed response vehicles and a police dog unit were sent to the terraced street at around 3.50pm to contain the scene and keep people safe - before making the arrests.

Armed police were called to Clumber Place, in Worksop, on Sunday afternoon.

Chief Inspector Paul Hennessy, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Nottinghamshire Police treats reports of firearms incidents extremely seriously and armed officers were quickly in attendance.

"Clearly this would have been alarming for residents to see armed officers arrive on their street and tell them to stay in their homes. I'd like to thank them for their patience and understanding as our highly-trained firearms officers carried out their duties.

"Thankfully the weapon, which was an air rifle, was not used and no one was hurt, and two suspects are now in custody."

Officers carried out house-to-house enquiries to speak to witnesses but they would still like to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or has video footage.

Anyone with information should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 483 of 6 March 2022.