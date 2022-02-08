The new Greggs shop will open on Bridge Street, in the former Dorothy Perkins and Burtons store.

A Greggs spokesman said: “We're excited to be welcoming guests into our new and improved shop on Bridge Street this weekend.

"Returning to usual service, the shop will stock freshly prepared Greggs favourites, including its popular sausage roll, steak bake and tasty vegan alternatives.”

The new Greggs, in Worksop town centre will open its doors to customers this weekend.

The building is currently undergoing refurbishment after being bought by a developer.

Nottingham-based ALB Group purchased the historic four-storey building in Bridge Street in an effort to boost the regeneration of the town centre.

The company was granted planning permission by Bassetlaw District Council to create nine new apartments above the former clothes shop last year.

The nine luxury, one and two-bed apartments will be released for people to rent or purchase once renovation is completed.

Approval of the plans also allowed ALB to renovate the commercial unit, which is now being occupied by Greggs.

ALB said at the time that it will be spending £800,000 on a complete overhaul of the building, while retaining and repairing its important architectural features.

ALB has earmarked Worksop as a town close to their Nottinghamshire roots where they will continue to invest and develop.

The company also purchased Worksop’s former Magistrates Court, in Potter Street, and was given permission to convert it into 26 apartments.

The building last heard a court case in 2014 and has remained vacant since.