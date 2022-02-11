Strikes at B&Q’s national distribution centre in Worksop have come to an end after Wincanton workers accepted a pay deal worth 10.75 per cent.

The deal, negotiated by Unite the Union, means the 450 Wincanton employees will now return to work at the Old Manton Wood Colliery Site from Sunday (February 13) after having been on strike since November.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Our members at Wincanton in Worksop have achieved an amazing result because, with the strength of their union behind them, they refused to back down.

Celebrations as Wincanton employees at Worksop's B&Q Distribution Centre accept new pay offer. Credit Mark Harvey

“For workers wanting to know how they can improve their jobs, pay and conditions in these increasingly difficult times, they should look no further than Unite’s members at Wincanton whose solidarity during the strike was key to this win.”

The one year pay deal means the warehouse workers will receive 6.75 per cent backdated to July as well as recognition and bonus payments, which means the workers will receive the equivalent of a 10.75 per cent pay rise.

The members began striking due to being on wages as low as £9.96 which left staff morale at “rock bottom”.

It was later revealed that at least one worker had found themselves having to use food banks and was unable to afford heating in their home.

Unite regional secretary for the East Midlands, Paresh Patel, said: “This pay rise was achieved because our members turned up day after day on the picket line and held strong.

"It wasn’t Brendan Clarke-Smith or the Tories who stood up for decent working class people in Bassetlaw, it was Unite the union.”

His comment comes after Mr Clarke-Smith, MP for Bassetlaw, allegedly ‘mocked their plight’ when he urged firms to pay a fair wage.

A Wincanton spokesperson said: “We’re pleased to have found a resolution with Unite and for our colleagues.

"We value the vital work our colleagues carry out every day and are happy to be moving forward.”