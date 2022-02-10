Bassetlaw man armed himself with a baseball bat to portray ‘bad-boy image’

Police officers drew a Taser when they confronted Michael Brunt, just after midnight, on January 19, said prosecutor Katherine Wilson.

"He was aggressive to begin with and dismissive of the officer trying to talk to him," she said.

Brunt, aged 56, calmed down and placed the bat on the floor, but then shouted: "I will bite your f****** nose off if you come near me."

"He appeared agitated and more emotional than anything else," Ms Wilson said.

He later told police he walked out with the bat to worry his wife after a verbal argument.

Treve Lander, mitigating, said Brunt, who has no previous convictions, didn't brandish the bat or threaten anyone, and hid it up his sleeve when he was outside.

He said the builder, who volunteers for his local Neighbourhood Watch team, takes medication for a back injury and suffered a serious mental health crisis last year.

Magistrates heard “he took the bat knowing full-well he would be arrested and he might get help.”

"He accepts it was a foolish thing and it would be alarming for anyone to see it," Mr Lander said.

Brunt, of Jubilee Road, Retford, admitted possession of an offensive weapon, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He received a 12-month community with ten rehabilitation days. He was fined £116, with £85 costs and a £95 surcharge.